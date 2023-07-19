(Bloomberg) -- A strike that paralyzed trade out of Canada’s west coast ports is set to resume on Saturday after a union representing dockworkers rejected a tentative deal.

The International Longshore & Warehouse Union has provided 72-hour notice of renewed strike action, effective July 22 at 9 a.m. Pacific time, according to a statement from the BC Maritime Employers Association on Wednesday.

The move came hours after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ruled the union’s return to the picket lines on Tuesday “unlawful” and ordered workers to cease and desist because employers didn’t receive the required three-day notice.

The union representing more than 7,000 workers at two of Canada’s biggest ports went on strike on July 1 before a tentative agreement briefly put an end to the walkout after 13 days. But the union’s caucus on Tuesday rejected the deal.

“The re-issuance of strike notice shows that we will be facing a repeat of actions by the ILWU leadership that will continue to grind operations to a halt at Canada’s largest ports,” the employers association said in a statement.

