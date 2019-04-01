The pound fell as the U.K. Parliament rejected all four options that were put forward to replace Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Sterling declined 0.4 per cent in early Asia-Pacific trading Tuesday to US$1.3048. In trading Monday, the pound had led gains among Group-of-10 currencies amid speculation that Parliament could back a motion to keep the U.K. in the European Union’s single market and a customs union.

Lawmakers are trying to find a way forward in the Brexit impasse after voting down May’s Brexit divorce plan for the third time last week.