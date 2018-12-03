Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled as the nation pauses to honor the late President George H.W. Bush, according to a staffer with the Joint Economic Committee.

Connie Foster of the bicameral panel in Washington said there’s no date yet for a rescheduled hearing, which was originally set for 10:15 a.m. in Washington on Dec. 5.

President Donald Trump designated Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the 41st U.S. president died at his home in Houston on Friday.