1h ago
Powell hearing cancelled as U.S. honours Bush
Bloomberg News,
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled as the nation pauses to honor the late President George H.W. Bush, according to a staffer with the Joint Economic Committee.
Connie Foster of the bicameral panel in Washington said there’s no date yet for a rescheduled hearing, which was originally set for 10:15 a.m. in Washington on Dec. 5.
President Donald Trump designated Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the 41st U.S. president died at his home in Houston on Friday.