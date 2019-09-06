(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Jerome Powell says Facebook Inc.’s proposed Libra stablecoin would need to be held to the highest regulatory and supervisory expectations because it could be systemically important right off the bat. This is not going to be a sprint to implementation.

