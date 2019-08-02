{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Aug 2, 2019

    Power Financial Q2 profit takes hit from sale of U.S. insurance business

    The Canadian Press

    Power Financial

    Power Financial executive co-chairman Paul Desmarais Jr., get set to start the company's annual meeting in Montreal on Thursday, May 10, 2018. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL -- Power Financial Corp. (PWF.TO) says its net earnings decreased 33 per cent in the second quarter on lower revenues and a substantial charge resulting from the sale of its U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business.

    The Montreal-based company says it earned $443 million or 66 cents per share, down from $658 million or 92 cents per share a year earlier.

    The result included a $146-million charge, 92 per cent of which related to the June sale by Great-West Life and Annuity to Protective Life Insurance Company of the U.S. operations for $1.6 million.

    Excluding the one-time items, adjusted earnings were down 10.5 per cent to $589 million from $658 million in the prior year.

    That equalled 88 cents per share, one cent per share better than forecast by analysts and down from 92 cents per share in the second quarter of 2018.

    Revenues were $3.5 billion, compared with $11.4 billion a year earlier which included the U.S. business.

    Power Financial holds majority stakes in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial and Wealthsimple Financial Corp., as well as a minority stake in Pargesa Holding.