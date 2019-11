(Bloomberg) -- Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne, has become ensnared in a fraudulent art scandal that saw paintings worth 105 million pounds ($136 million) returned to their owners, the Mail on Sunday reported.

One of the works, a supposed Monet worth 50 million pounds, was instead painted by an American forger, according to the Mail. That along with two other artworks, thought to be by Picasso and Dali but now said to be counterfeit, have been removed from public view at Dumfries House, the headquarters of the Prince’s Foundation, the paper said.

“It is extremely regrettable that the authenticity of these particular paintings, which are no longer on display, now appears to be in doubt,” the paper quoted a spokesman for the Prince’s Foundation as saying.

