Pro-Bolsonaro Rioters Breach Into Congress, Presidential Palace
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian police clashed with supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro in the capital of Brasilia on Sunday, with some protesters breaching the security of Congress and the presidential palace.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva isn’t in the palace.
Police used pepper spray in an attempt to control the protesters, according to local media.
