(Bloomberg) -- Representative Rashida Tlaib, who gained notoriety as part of the group of four progressive women in the House known as “the Squad,” easily beat back a challenge from Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones to gain a Democratic primary victory that positions her to win a second term serving Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

The win by Tlaib in the heavily Democratic district formerly represented by the late John Conyers makes her a strong favorite in the November general election. The primary race continued a series of face-offs between the two women, with Tlaib having narrowly defeated Jones in the 2018 primary after having lost to her in a special election to replace Conyers after he retired from Congress.

With most precincts reporting, Tlaib had 66% of the vote to 34% for Jones, according to an Associated Press tally.

Tlaib went into the primary as a stronger candidate than in 2018, having gained public attention along with fellow Squad members Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ayanna Pressley for their sharp criticism of President Donald Trump and other Republicans as well as mainstream Democrats. Tlaib, who along with Omar became the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, Trump’s ire after calling for his impeachment shortly after she took office.

Jones, who is Black, tried to paint Tlaib as more interested in building her national profile than in serving the largely African American, impoverished district.

Tlaib came into the race with a massive financial advantage. She raised nearly $2.21 million and received endorsements from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Bernie Sanders, according to the Federal Elections Commission. Jones raised only about $147,000.

Michigan was one of five states holding primaries on Tuesday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.