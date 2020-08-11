(Bloomberg) -- Representative Ilhan Omar, a member of the so-called squad of progressives who rose to prominence after winning House seats in 2018, fended off a strong challenge and won her Democratic primary in Minnesota.

Omar, one of two Muslim women in Congress, defeated fellow progressive and political newcomer Antone Melton-Meaux and three other candidates, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday night. She is now likely to win a second term representing the heavily Democratic Minneapolis-based district.

“This election isn’t about me. It’s about an agenda rooted in people’s everyday struggles—and the corporations and rightwing donors who are threatened by it,” Omar said on Twitter after her victory.

A former refugee who fled Somalia, Omar entered the primary with a national profile gained alongside the three other progressive women also elected in 2018: Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

They became known for challenging the Democratic Party establishment by promoting progressive policies like Medicare for All and for their criticism of President Donald Trump. Trump responded with racially tinged attacks on Twitter and at campaign rallies, particularly aimed at Omar.

Ocasio-Cortez easily won her New York primary against Wall Street-backed challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera. Tlaib won her primary against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. Pressley is unopposed on the ballot for the Sept. 1 primary in Massachusetts.

Melton-Meaux, a lawyer with no previous experience in electoral politics, mounted a strong challenge to Omar. He raised $4.1 million for his campaign, according the Federal Election Commission, just trailing the incumbent, who raised $4.3 million.

Melton-Meaux criticized Omar for missing votes in Congress and for paying more attention to her national profile that the interests of the district.

Omar received endorsements from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Senator Tina Smith and Ocasio-Cortez, while Melton-Meaux secured an endorsement from the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

There was a major upset in a congressional race in Georgia on Tuesday, as Marjorie Taylor Greene, a businesswoman, won a Republican runoff contest despite videos in which she made anti-Muslim and racially charged comments as well as her support of right-wing conspiracy theories.

Her opponent, John Cowan, a neurosurgeon, had been endorsed by many party leaders, who denounced Greene. Cowan and Greene were running to replace Representative Tom Graves, a Republican who won re-election in 2018 with 76% of trhe vote.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.