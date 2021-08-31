(Bloomberg) -- Raymond James Financial Inc. has pushed back its return-to-office date to the middle of October as the coronavirus surges in its home state of Florida.

The St. Petersburg-based firm has told workers they don’t have to return to the office until Oct. 11, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm had initially wanted some workers to return to work next week, one person said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment.

Florida, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus oubreak in the U.S., reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths last week. The spread of virus variants has spurred banks to enact more stringent precautions after initially leading the push to get people back to their desks. Perella Weinberg Partners and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are pushing back their return-to-office plans as executives confront the highly contagious Delta strain.

Raymond James had some 14,800 employees as of September last year, according to a company filing.

