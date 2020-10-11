(Bloomberg) -- Razorpay raised $100 million in Series D financing co-led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte and Sequoia India, TechCrunch reported, citing the fintech start-up’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Harshil Mathur.

The funding round values the Bangalore, India-based payment processing company at “a little more than $1 billion,” he said.

Existing investors Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, Y Combinator, and Matrix Partners also took part in the financing round, TechCrunch said.

