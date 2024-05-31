(Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr is facing accusations that he breached the monetary authority’s code of conduct, according to Finance Minister Nicola Willis.

The allegation was made by the New Zealand Initiative, a business-funded think tank, in a letter to Willis and RBNZ Chair Neil Quigley, the minister told reporters Friday in Wellington. She said she won’t be drawn into the issue, citing the central bank’s independence.

“It’s my expectation that the Reserve Bank Board take responsibility for all employment matters,” she said. “I do not view those as matters that I am responsible for.”

Quigley said he had received the letter and “won’t be commenting on it at this stage.”

Orr has been at odds with the New Zealand Initiative, whose members include the four largest banks, since the RBNZ required banks to hold more capital in 2019. The latest row was triggered by a study into personal banking by the anti-trust Commerce Commission.

New Zealand Initiative Chair Roger Partridge wrote a critique of the study, saying the Commission “painted a troubling picture of the Reserve Bank’s approach to prudential supervision” and claiming many of the central bank’s rules had inadvertently deterred banking competition.

In particular, the RBNZ’s decision to raise bank capital — which the New Zealand Initiative opposed — had led to banks seeking higher margins at a cost to customers, he said.

Last week, the RBNZ published a response from Orr in the form of a letter to the editor of the New Zealand Herald newspaper. Orr subsequently sent a similar letter using “rather colorful language” to the four major banks, the newspaper reported. They are ANZ, Westpac, ASB and BNZ, and are all Australian-owned.

In his published response, Orr said that laying the blame for a lack of competition in banking at the RBNZ’s feet was “tired, misleading, and needs to be called out.”

‘Browbeating’

“I am unsure what to be most concerned about: That the retail banks who are members of the NZ Initiative believe this? Or, they don’t, but are still willing to sponsor this?” Orr said.

The four largest banks have consistently maintained or increased net interest margins markedly above those of their parents, he said. Their low cost-to-income ratios relative to their New Zealand competitors affords them market dominance, not capital ratios or risk weights, he said.

Todd Stephenson, finance spokesperson for government coalition partner ACT, accused Orr of “browbeating” the banks for supporting a think tank he disagrees with.

“Instead of just disagreeing with an idea, he’s trying to damage the bottom line of an independent organization,” Stephenson said. “This latest attack on an independent think tank, directed at the very companies he regulates, reinforces the impression he is temperamentally unfit as a steward of banking regulation.”

The RBNZ’s code of conduct requires employees to support the central bank in providing robust and unbiased advice to stakeholders, ensure their actions don’t bring it into disrepute, and to be courteous, fair, and respectful in their dealings with colleagues, customers and stakeholders.

