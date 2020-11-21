(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the Covid-19 treatment given to President Donald Trump after he contracted the coronavirus.

The treatment by U.S. biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. uses casirivimab and imdevimab, administered together.

“In a clinical trial of patients with COVID-19, casirivimab and imdevimab, administered together, were shown to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment when compared to placebo,” the FDA said. “The safety and effectiveness of this investigational therapy for use in the treatment of COVID-19 continues to be evaluated.”

