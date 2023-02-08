​Retail investment: Three hot picks from Seth Basham Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Retail stocks have suffered from inflationary pressures and pandemic lockdowns over the past few years but one financial expert says this makes for some great buying opportunities within the sector.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Wednesday, Seth Basham, managing director of equity research at Wedbush, acknowledged that overall the retail sector is currently in a tough spot.



“I think that there’s select areas of retail, especially less discretionary areas that are pretty attractive, and there’s also some more discretionary areas that have been beat up pretty badly that could have some great stock pick opportunities,” he said.



Basham recommended Sealy International Inc. (TPX), Chewy Inc (CHWY) and DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) as his three hot picks in the U.S. retail space.



He, his family members and investment banking clients do not own any of the stocks mentioned above, however his firm holds all three.



