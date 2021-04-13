Reuters named Alessandra Galloni as its next editor-in-chief, appointing a woman to the role for the first time in the news service’s 170-year history.

Galloni, who will oversee 2,500 journalists in 200 locations globally, takes the job April 19, the company said in a statement Monday. She replaces Stephen Adler, 66, who ran the newsroom for a decade.

Galloni, a veteran of the Wall Street Journal, joined Reuters in 2013 in its Southern Europe bureau. Since 2015, she has served as global managing editor, handling news planning. As editor-in-chief, the 47-year-old Galloni will be based in London.

“She was the standout candidate in an extensive, global search and highly competitive recruitment process, which featured many impressive internal and external candidates,” Reuters President Michael Friedenberg said in the statement.

Bloomberg LP, parent of Bloomberg News, competes with Reuters in providing financial news and services.