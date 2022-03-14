Rio Offers $2.7 Billion to Buy Out Minorities in Turquoise Hill

(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group is offering to pay $2.7 billion to buy out minorities in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., which holds a majority stake in the giant Mongolian copper project Oyu Tolgoi.

Rio has offered C$34 ($26.60) a share in cash for about 49% of Turquoise Hill, the mining company said in a statement on Monday.

Rio will start work on a long-delayed $6.9 billion underground expansion of its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper operation, after sealing a deal in January that waives debt owed by the Mongolian government to the troubled project.

