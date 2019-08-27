Rouhani Says U.S. Must Remove Iran Sanctions Before Engagement

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. must lift sanctions on Iran if it wants talks, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said a day after President Donald Trump signaled he’d be willing to meet.

"Without the U.S. giving up sanctions and turning back from the wrong path it has chosen, we won’t witness any change,” Rouhani was cited by state-run IRNA as saying in a speech to officials in Tehran. “The key to changing the relationship is in Washington’s hands."

