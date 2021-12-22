(Bloomberg) -- The RSA Conference, a major cybersecurity event that takes place annually in San Fransisco, is being delayed until June due to an increase in Covid-19 cases. The event was originally scheduled to take place in February.

RSA Conference Vice President Linda Gray Martin said in a statement that the organizers had been in close contact with the city of San Francisco and monitoring recommendations from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Due to the surge in cases of the omicron variant in the U.S. and around the world, our team reviewed the science and guidance we have at the moment and determined that the health and safety of our community is best served by moving the dates of the physical event to June,” Martin said.

Martin said that it was RSA’s “working assumption” that a physical event would still take place in June.

The conference typically attracts senior government officials and industry leaders from around the world. In 2021, the entire event was held virtually.

