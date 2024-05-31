(Bloomberg) -- Russia and Ukraine conducted the first exchange of prisoners in almost four months, swapping 75 people from each side.

The United Arab Emirates acted as mediator in the process, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday on Telegram. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said four civilians were among those returned to his country.

The last swap, also with UAE mediation, was conducted on Feb. 8, about two weeks after Russia said a military plane had been shot down near Belgorod while transporting prisoners for an exchange with Ukraine.

