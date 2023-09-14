(Bloomberg) -- Anaplan Inc. is moving its headquarters to Miami after more than a decade in San Francisco, marking a rare cross-country shift by an established software company.

Anaplan, which has about 2,000 employees worldwide and was acquired by Thoma Bravo for $10.4 billion last year, will relocate its base to an office it’s opening in early 2024, according to a statement.

“Our Miami office will complement our existing US presence in New York, Minneapolis, and the San Francisco Bay Area, and will serve as our headquarters,” the statement said. “We continue to be committed to the Bay Area and serving our many customers based in this region.”

Thoma Bravo took Anaplan private in June 2022, and has since changed its top brass, replacing former Chief Executive Officer Frank Calderoni and other key executives. New CEO Charlie Gottdiener, who took over in December, is already based in Miami, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The firm, which sells subscriptions for cloud-based business planning software and provides analytics services to customers including Zillow and Vodafone, had subleased approximately 55,000 square feet for its corporate headquarters on Hawthorne Street in San Francisco.

The shift means the company will be closer to Orlando Bravo, Thoma Bravo’s co-founder, who moved to Miami Beach in late 2020. The firm has since boosted its presence in the city, relocating employees and signing a long term lease at 830 Brickell, a 55-story office building in Miami’s financial district.

Billionaire Ken Griffin’s, Citadel, which moved to Miami from Chicago, will take up six floors in the same tower.

Citadel, Thoma Bravo and Daniel Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners are some of the biggest firms to relocate to Miami in recent years, as some of the wealthiest people in the nation snapped up homes in South Florida.

While Microsoft Corp. is opening a regional hub in the city at 830 Brickell, fewer large tech firms have made the shift, despite efforts by Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez.

