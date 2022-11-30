(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA hired two London-based investment bankers from Credit Suisse Group AG and Perella Weinberg Partners LP, the latest in a string of appointments aimed at beefing up its advisory business.

Spain’s biggest lender tapped Alex Andreichuk from Perella Weinberg as a managing director for sustainable technology, and Ishan Kaul from Credit Suisse as head of its telecommunications business in Europe, a spokesperson said in response to questions from Bloomberg News.

Santander has made a slew of appointments to help bolster business with non-Spanish corporate clients across Europe and in the US. One area the bank is focusing on is advisory for ESG-related deal-making and debt issuance, where it sees an opportunity to become a leading global player.

As part of its hiring drive, Santander announced in October that it had appointed Carlos Rivero from Guggenheim Securities to a role as head of energy transition and sustainable advisory practice at its investment banking unit in the US.

In September, it hired Tobias Heilmaier of JPMorgan Chase & Co. as the new head for its corporate and investment banking business in Germany. In August, the bank named Mike Bagguley, a former chief operating officer at Barclays International, to run its global markets division.

Santander is also betting on growing in US fixed-income through the acquisition, announced last year, of brokerage Amherst Pierpoint Securities.

Kaul’s hiring had been reported earlier by eFinancial Careers.

