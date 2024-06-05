(Bloomberg) -- SAP SE will acquire WalkMe Ltd., an Israel-based software company that collects and analyzes data about how employees use apps, in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of about $1.5 billion.

The boards approved the deal for $14 per share, representing a premium of 45% to WalkMe’s closing price on Tuesday, the companies said in a joint statement Wednesday.

The market for software-as-a-service providers like WalkMe has struggled as companies divert funding to artificial intelligence. In a sign of the slowdown, shares of industry bellwether Salesforce Inc. plunged last month after it projected the slowest quarterly sales growth in its history.

“By acquiring WalkMe, we are doubling down on the support we provide our end users, helping them to quickly adopt new solutions and features to get the maximum value out of their IT investments,” SAP Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein said in the statement.

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter.

SAP shares rose 1% to €170.28 as of 11:40 a.m. in Frankfurt.

WalkMe shares slumped after its 2021 initial public offering in New York, when it was valued at $2.6 billion.

