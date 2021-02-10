(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous three months, flash estimates from the General Authority for Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The Arab world’s largest economy contracted about 4% last year, the lowest level since at least 2013 and in line with estimates from the International Monetary Fund. Gross domestic product shrank 3.8% compared with the same quarter the previous year.

The statistics authority said more details on economic growth including a breakdown of oil and non-oil GDP will be published on March 21. The kingdom didn’t disclose a breakdown of revenues in its annual budget statement last year as doing so would give clues about the state of energy giant’s Aramco dividend plans.

The government recently started publishing flash estimates for the kingdom’s economic indicators although the information is subject to revisions.

