(Bloomberg Markets) -- Kim Fournais, the chief executive officer of Denmark’s Saxo Bank A/S, initially founded it as a brokerage in 1992. Here he divulges some off-duty habits and preferences to Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua, co-anchor of Bloomberg Surveillance and host of Leaders With Lacqua.

What’s your typical workout?

Krav Maga or weightlifting.

What’s something that you’ve tried for the first time recently?

It’s more of a realization, but how interconnected the world really is and how we are all part of one big ecosystem, where we as people have much more in common than what we might think.

Who’s your favorite new emerging musical artist?

He’s certainly not emerging, but my favorite is Grover Washington Jr. I guess that answer gives away why it’s difficult for me to point to a newer, more emerging artist.

What’s your favorite mode of transportation?

My bike or seeing our beautiful country [Denmark] from above in my Pilatus PC-12.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently?

Why Nations Fail by Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson.

What’s your favorite vacation spot?

Mallorca.

What living or historical person do you truly admire?

Jamie Dimon. The world needs much more honest and transparent leadership.

What’s the best advice you’ve gotten?

How important meaningful work and relations are in everything we do.

What’s the best advice you’ve given?

Spend the time doing what you love and what you’re truly passionate about.

If you were 20, what business would you get into?

I’d probably see if I could get something close to what I do today. I founded the business when I was 26, and it’s been quite the adventure. If that wasn’t possible, then I’d do something where I got to travel and experience the world.

What’s your favorite city?

Rome.

What’s your favorite museum or artist?

Glyptoteket in Copenhagen, which has a large collection that spans artworks, sculptures and historical objects.

