Second Parent Sentenced in College Scandal Gets Four Months

(Bloomberg) -- The second parent sentenced in the U.S. college-admissions scandal got four months in prison for paying $250,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California as a bogus water polo recruit.

“There are no words to justify my behavior,” Devin Sloane told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in federal court in Boston on Tuesday, his voice wavering, before she pronounced his sentence.

“I profoundly apologize to my son and to all the aspiring young students and their parents who feel betrayed by me,” the 53-year-old Los Angeles water-systems executive told the court.

“This isn’t a mistake,” the judge told him when she read out his punishment. “This is a decision and a course of action. Just because you’re a good person doesn’t mean you’re not committing a crime.”

Earlier this month, actor Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks behind bars.

