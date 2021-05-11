(Bloomberg) -- SSE Plc and Equinor ASA will jointly develop a new clean gas-fired power station with carbon capture technology in Scotland.

Carbon capture and storage technology, which removes the pollutants created by burning fossil fuels, could help secure a long-term role for gas in electricity generation. Overall, the U.K. wants to capture 10 million tons of carbon dioxide a year by 2030. So far the technology has not been delivered anywhere at in the world successfully at a competitive price.

The 900-megawatt Peterhead CCS plant will capture 1.5 million metric tons of carbon each year at a site where SSE already has a gas-fired plant. The government says it will fund at least one power project equipped with technology that captures the emissions and stores them permanently under the seabed, starting with 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) by the middle of the decade.

Through carbon capture technology, “we can decarbonize this vital flexible power generation, as well as heavy industry and other hard-to-reach-sectors of the economy, which will be crucial,” in reaching net zero, said Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE’s thermal unit.

The companies are yet to make final investment decision on the project, which will depend on development of the “necessary business models and related infrastructure,” according to a statement.

The new station could come online by 2026 ahead of another project announced by SSE and Equinor last month to build a gas plant with the same technology in the north of England.

The companies also announced plans to build the U.K.’s first hydrogen-fueled power plant by the end of the decade.

“Carbon capture storage technology is one of the most exciting and innovative ways that we’re looking to tackle climate change,” said Anne-Marie Trevelyan, U.K. energy minister.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.