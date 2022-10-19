(Bloomberg) -- The issuer of Europe’s biggest-ever corporate green bond is back for more as it works toward a goal of turning climate-neutral by 2025.

Dutch power firm TenneT Holding BV is offering four green bonds across maturities ranging from six to 20 years on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the sale, who asked not to be identified. The issuer expects to raise about 2.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) from the sale.

It follows a 3.85 billion-euro offering from the company in May, with proceeds from that deal used to fund greener electricity grids across Europe. Investors threw cash at that sale, with bids reaching a hefty 8 billion euros.

Wednesday’s deal is a boost to the ethical debt market. The 262 billion euros of so-called ESG -- or environmental, social and governance -- debt issued in Europe’s common currency this year is trailing 2021’s equivalent volume by more than 20%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In a presentation to investors, TenneT said it’s targeting a 25% reduction in the use of virgin copper and non-recyclable waste by 2025 and seeks to be climate neutral by the same year. The sale termsheet says proceeds will be allocated “to a sub portfolio with the special purpose of financing, refinancing and/or investing in Eligible Green Projects.”

A company spokesman wasn’t immediately available for comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

TenneT is offering the shortest notes at about 100 basis points above midswaps. That’s well above the 60 basis-point spread it paid to sell notes maturing in 2029 in the summer, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Since then, spreads on euro-denominated, high-grade company bonds have surged amid widespread global market volatility triggered by concern about inflation and the impact it will have on economies. They’re now averaging 228 basis points, a leap from around 150 basis points in the summer.

