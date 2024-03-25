(Bloomberg) -- Senegal’s dollar bonds were among the worst performers in emerging-market credit on Monday as investors weighed a chance of an opposition candidate winning the presidency after an election on Sunday.

The yield on bonds due 2048 climbed 12 basis points to 9.93% by 8:30 a.m. in London, with their price equivalent to 71.702 cents on the dollar. The yield on notes maturing in 2033 rose 19 basis points to 9.36%, the highest since November, sending the price falling to 81.75 cents.

At leat 10 of the 19 presidential candidates have come out in support of opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye as the nation’s next leader, and despite no official results from the Autonomous National Electoral Commission, candidates including Anta Babacar and Alassane Thierno Sall have congratulated Faye on his apparent victory, according to statements posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Faye was named the main opposition’s presidential candidate after its firebrand leader Ousmane Sonko was disqualified from running after he was convicted of libel. A former tax inspector, Faye has never held public office. His key campaign pledges include renegotiating mining and energy contracts with private firms; pushing for reform on how the regional currency, the CFA franc, is managed; and renegotiating public debt and canceling private debt.

Investor Unknown

“The Faye/Sonko camp is largely an unknown quantity for the investor community meaning that whatever comments they make on economic policy could move the market,” said Mark Bohlund, senior credit research analyst at REDD Intelligence.

Bohlund said while Faye would likely row back on the more radical proposals, uncertainty about economic policy was likely to remain in the near term until the new president’s economic team had been announced. This would keep eurobond yields elevated.

“I still see a high likelihood that new parliamentary elections will be called in order to increase the new president’s policy leeway. I still expect Senegal to market a new Eurobond in the second half of the year,” he said.

