CALGARY - Shaw Communications Inc. says it had $354 million of net income for the three months ended May 31, compared with $184 million in last year's fiscal third quarter.

That translated into 70 cents per diluted share, double the profit from a year earlier. Revenue was $1.38 billion, up 4.8 per cent from $1.31 billion in the prior year.

Shaw was expected to earn $169 million or 33 cents per share on $1.35 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

The results are from the Calgary company's latest financial report since Shaw agreed to be purchased by Rogers Communications for $26 billion, subject to federal approvals.

The Rogers-Shaw deal isn't expected to complete the review process until next year. The companies have said the most challenging part of the transaction may be competition issues surrounding Shaw's Freedom Mobile division.

If the deal succeeds, Toronto-based Rogers would own Canada's No. 1 and No. 4 wireless businesses, the country's two largest cable systems and one of Canada's two direct-to-home satellite services.