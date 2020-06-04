(Bloomberg) -- A multi-sector trident of companies is set to price shares worth about $1 billion on Thursday, showing the rebounding strength of U.S. initial public offerings even as the pandemic continues and protests spread.

Shift4 Payments Inc., a software company that powers payment and money transfer, priced its shares at $23 apiece, said people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet. Shift4 had earlier sought to raise $315 million, marketing the shares for $19 to $21 each.

Chinese e-commerce firm Dada Nexus Ltd. and Legend Biotech Corp., a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Genscript Biotech Corp., also plan to price IPOs on Thursday. Dada Nexus could raise $281 million, while Legend Biotech is targeting a $369 million raise.

The deals come on the heels of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s $935 million listing. Shares of the business intelligence firm rose 62% in its trading debut Wednesday, marking the return of tech listings with a trading debut pop. ZoomInfo doubled from its offer price at the opening bell, the biggest initial gain in a decade for a company its size or larger in the U.S., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

On Tuesday, Warner Music Group Corp. went public in a $1.93 billion IPO, the largest this year in the U.S.

Shift4, which processes transactions for restaurants and hotels, said in a filing that the transaction volume of its merchants fell by at least 80% from before the coronavirus pandemic and it expects the decline to continue for the foreseeable future.

Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are leading the IPO by Shift4, which plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FOUR.

Read more: IPOs Revive With Warner Music Kicking Off $6.4 Billion Week

At top-end of their price ranges, Dada Nexus and Legend Biotech would be the second- and third-largest Chinese listings in the U.S. this year.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Corp. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are leading Dada Nexus’s offering. Those shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the symbol DADA.

The Legend Biotech share sale is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies, with those shares to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the symbol LEGN.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.