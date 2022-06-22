(Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. is adding Twitter Inc. to its growing list of social media partners as it aims to help businesses reach buyers across a range of online platforms.

As of today, Shopify’s U.S. merchants will be able to open a virtual storefront on Twitter’s online shopping platform. The news follows other Shopify collaborations, including with Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook.

“Retail does not happen across one channel, it happens across every channel,” Shopify President Harley Finkelstein said in an interview. Now that the pandemic is easing, merchants “want to sell across every single surface area.”

The Ottawa-based company’s shares have fallen 76% this year amid a broader rout in tech stocks and as e-commerce companies face headwinds from the post-pandemic return to in-person shopping.

Shopify retailers will be able to sell their goods on Twitter two ways: by displaying as many as five products on their Twitter profile or by using Twitter Shops, a pilot feature that lets vendors advertise as many as 50 products in a tab linked to their profile.

Shopify declined to provide an estimate of how much the Twitter deal will increase sales for its customers, but said orders placed with Shopify merchants through other online partnerships quadrupled in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period a year earlier. It also said that shopping-related tweets hit roughly 40 billion views last year.

The Twitter launch is slightly different from some other partnerships in that it doesn’t include Shop Pay, Shopify’s online payment tool.

Elon Musk, who is leading a proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter, has indicated his ambitions to turn Twitter into a “super app” that combines social media, online shopping, and payments. Twitter shares have fallen 10% this year.

