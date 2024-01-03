1h ago
Sierra Leone Charges Ex-President Koroma With Treason Over Foiled Coup
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sierra Leone’s former President Ernest Bai Koroma was charged with treason over his alleged involvement in a failed attempt by the security forces to overthrow the government in November.
Koroma was also charged with three other offenses at the Magistrate Court in the capital Freetown, his lawyer Ady Macauley said by text message on Wednesday.
At least 21 people were killed and more than 2,000 prisoners escaped when gunmen attacked a military armory and overran prisons in Freetown on Nov. 26, in what President Julius Maada Bio later said was a coup attempt. The authorities arrested several people, including Koroma’s former bodyguard, Amadu Koita.
Koita was charged with eleven others on Jan 2. according to a statement from the Ministry of Information and Civid Education. The charges against them included treason and aiding and abetting the enemy.
Politics
