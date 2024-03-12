(Bloomberg) -- Signa Development Selection AG, the smaller of two main units in Rene Benko’s insolvent property group, is offering creditors 30% of their money back in a restructuring proposal.

The proposal is the minimum required by Austrian law under Signa’s form of insolvency, and has been backed by the company’s administrator, according to a report to creditors dated March 11 and seen by Bloomberg. The plan also includes handing over Signa Development’s assets to a trustee to manage an orderly sale process.

Representatives for Signa Development and its insolvency administrator didn’t immediately respond to emails and calls seeking comment.

The recovery rate is the first detailed calculation on how much creditors can expect to get from the troubled units that form Benko’s Signa empire. Investors are scheduled to vote on the restructuring plan at a meeting on March 18, according to data from the Vienna Commercial Court.

According to third-party calculations used to prepare the offer, orderly sales could allow creditors to get up to 40% of their money back. They would lose almost everything in the case of liquidation.

Creditors will receive a higher pro rata distribution if they accept the offered fiduciary plan, the insolvency administrator said in the report.

