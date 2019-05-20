(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter than the government previously estimated, a sign of the city state’s resilience in the face of weaker global demand and a worsening U.S.-China trade war.

Gross domestic product rose an annualized 3.8% from the prior quarter, higher than the government’s earlier projection of 2% and above the median forecast of 2.3% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Compared to a year ago, GDP rose 1.2%.

Key Insights

Exports in the trade-reliant economy have been hit by a downturn in the global tech cycle and more subdued growth in China. Non-oil shipments plunged 10% in April from a year ago as electronic exports contracted 16.3%, a report last week showed

A rebound in construction and solid demand for services helped to underpin growth in the quarter

The government narrowed its growth forecast range for 2019 to 1.5% to 2.5%

The gloomy trade outlook will weigh on growth, giving the central bank room to ease monetary policy this year, according to Oxford Economics Ltd.’s Sian Fenner, who sees a move at the next scheduled decision in October. The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the exchange rate as its main tool, left its policy stance unchanged in April

In a separate report, Enterprise Singapore lowered its forecast for 2019 non-oil domestic exports to a range of -2% to 0%

The Department of Statistics revised previously published data after adopting an annual chain-linked benchmarking methodology to calculate GDP. The move is in line with United Nations’ standards and allows for the data to better reflect changes in the economy. As a result, GDP growth for 2018 was revised to 3.1% from 3.2%

