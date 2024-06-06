(Bloomberg) -- A flood of yuan offshore is disrupting a recent dynamic in the forward market, adding fuel to the argument that officials are loosening their grip on the managed currency to allow it to decline.

One-month offshore forward points, a measure of the cost to borrow the yuan versus the dollar, recently hit the lowest this year, signaling there is plenty of Chinese currency available for traders to take short positions cheaply. At least over the last year, when the yuan has been under pressure as it is now, these costs are usually managed higher by the People’s Bank of China, to stop speculators from exacerbating the weakening trend.

A currency forward allows traders to lock in an exchange rate for a transaction on a future date.

The PBOC has gradually allowed its daily reference rate for the yuan to weaken over the past two months amid a broad strengthening in the dollar and it remains close to the edge of its permitted trading band. With capital outflows growing and the risk of escalating trade tensions on the horizon, traders are looking for clues whether Beijing will show even more tolerance for currency weakness, in a bid to boost its export-driven economy.

“By allowing the fixing to rise in May and not really tightening offshore yuan liquidity, the PBOC could be slightly dialing back its defensiveness,” HSBC Holdings Plc strategists including Paul Mackel wrote in a note. The bank lowered its year-end forecast for the yuan to 7.30 per dollar this week — it traded at around 7.26 in the offshore market on Thursday.

There are a number of additional factors at play boosting the amount of yuan in the offshore market, including increased foreign currency conversions offshore from Chinese corporates and banks, according to some market watchers. A few regional regulators were said to have recently guided firms to transfer dividends in yuan, Bloomberg reported last week.

“There might have been some spillover effect from dividend payment needs by corporates in Hong Kong” to bring forward points lower, said Frances Cheung, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

Chinese investor purchases of Hong Kong stocks and local bank measures to attract mainland funds also have the effect of boosting the offshore yuan cash pool.

Meanwhile, some speculate the lower forward points might be down to state banks turning to the offshore market to obtain dollars for shadow intervention, as was rumored earlier this year. Currency derivatives are one possible way China can manage volatility in the yuan without spooking the market by dipping into its foreign-exchange reserves.

There was chatter about the “the PBOC using the offshore yuan forwards market to sterilize currency intervention instead of onshore forwards,” Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies in New York, told clients in a recent report. That tends to weigh on the offshore yuan, he noted.

--With assistance from Ran Li.

