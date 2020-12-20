(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China’s largest chipmaker, says its inclusion in a U.S. blacklist will have “major adverse impact” on the development of advanced chips.

Research and development of 10-nanometer semiconductors and more advanced technologies will be affected, though the blacklist won’t have significant impact on SMIC’s operations and finances in the short term, the company said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

SMIC will keep communicating with the U.S. government to seek a solution and minimize the impact on the company, according to the exchange filing.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday blacklisted more than 60 Chinese companies including SMIC, citing national security and human rights violations as reasons. China’s Ministry of Commerce later threatened to impose countermeasures against the U.S. sanctions.

