Imploring the millions of U.S. vaccine holdouts to get inoculated, President Joe Biden tweeted that the Covid shots were developed and authorized under a Republican administration and “there’s nothing political” about them.

The Biden administration was seen as having been caught off-guard by the delta variant in recent days, after the president had previously won high marks in opinion surveys for his handling of the pandemic.

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that he never met with Apple CEO Tim Cook about a potential takeover of Tesla and slammed the tech giant’s App Store fees, calling them a “global tax on the internet.”

BlackRock was trending. The U.S. Congress failed to pass legislation that would have extended a national moratorium on renter evictions that’s set to expire today, leaving millions of Americans at risk of losing their homes.

Internet users are sharing a Wall Street Journal story published in April which says money managers like BlackRock are competing with ordinary Americans to bid up houses.

In Olympics news, Jamaica took the gold, silver and bronze prizes in the women’s 100-meter race.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the gold-medal winner, is the top trending name on Twitter. She broke the Olympic record held for 33 years by Florence Griffith Joyner, crossing the line in 10.61 seconds.

Billie Eilish discussed body image and becoming famous in an interview with the Guardian. She just released an album, “Happier Than Ever.”

“It’s such a loss to always try to always look good. It’s such a loss of joy and freedom in your body,” the pop star said.

