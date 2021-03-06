(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s co-founder and chief executive, is selling his first-ever tweet -- “just setting up my twttr”-- on a website called Valuables that auctions tweets. The highest bid is $2 million as of Saturday morning in New York, by Justin Sun, the Chinese crypto entrepreneur who earlier won an auction for Warren Buffett’s charity dinner.

Valuables said on its website that owning any digital content can be a “financial investment, hold sentimental value, and create a relationship between collector and creator,” just like an autographed baseball card.

The website, launched three months ago, allows people to purchase a digital certificate of a tweet, which can be issued only once and signed by the creator using cryptography. The tweet itself will continue to stay on Twitter.

Microsoft is trending on Twitter after a report shows a China-linked hack affected at least 30,000 organizations across the U.S., including small businesses and local governments. The hackers exploited previously unknown flaws of the software. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the incident is an “active threat” and could have “far-reaching impacts.”

The Senate is on track to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill as early as midday Saturday after a compromise reduced added unemployment benefits to $300 a week, one of several ways moderate Democrats shaped the bill to be less generous than the House version.

Biden has moved rapidly to shape his the image of his presidency, drawing obvious contrasts with Donald Trump. The president starts his days with an early morning workout in the gym of the White House residence, watching MSNBC or CNN, and doesn’t read Twitter unless someone shows him a tweet, Bloomberg News reported.

A trending op-ed on The Washington Post said, “If you’re upset about Hunter Biden, Elaine Chao should send you into fits of rage.” The author argued Republicans have been much more muted when it comes to the matter of the former transportation secretary and wife of Mitch McConnell.

Chao attempted to include members of her family, who run a shipping line, on an official government trip in apparent violation of ethics rules, a report by The Transportation Department’s Inspector General found earlier.

Reddit said it’s investigating elevated error rates Saturday morning after some users reported they have problems opening the website.

