(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

States are leading the charge in temporarily rolling back gas pump taxes to give drivers some relief, with gas prices at a national average of $4.26 a gallon on Saturday, according to AAA. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a bipartisan bill Friday that made the state the first to officially put the tax on hiatus. The law will last at least a month. Governor Brian Kemp signed similar legislation in Georgia, with a law that will pause the tax through Memorial Day. The Biden administration and at least 17 states are looking into similar policies, including New York and California, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

U.S. Representative Don Young, an Alaskan Republican who became the longest-serving member in House history a few years ago, died while traveling home to Alaska, his office told the Associated Press. He was 88. Young was first elected as a congressman during the Nixon administration. With only one House representative for the entire state, many Alaskans have only ever had Young representing them in the Capitol. Young announced he was running for re-election as recently as February.

The New York Times’ editorial board sparked online debate after opining on free speech Friday with an editorial headlined: “America Has a Free Speech Problem.” The op-ed censured the rise of “cancel culture” and detailed the dangers of losing the right for Americans to “speak their minds and voice their opinions in public without fear of being shamed or shunned.” One journalism professor called it the “worst argument a U.S. newspaper has made on free speech and free expression in recent memory.” Meanwhile, others said it should be “celebrated.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci hinted Friday that he might soon step down as the White House’s chief medical advisor. After serving under seven U.S. presidents and spending the last two years navigating the coronavirus pandemic, he said on ABC’s “Start Here” podcast that he “can’t stay at this job forever.” Fauci said he’ll stay put until the country’s out of the pandemic. But, he added, “I think we might be there already.”

Carlos Correa, the longtime Houston Astros shortstop, signed on to play for the Minnesota Twins in a three-year, $105.3 million deal, the Star Tribune reported early Saturday. The top free agent’s new salary will make him the MLB’s fourth-highest earner. On Twitter, Twins fans were thrilled, while those rooting for the Astros mourned losing the star infielder.

