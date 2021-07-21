(Bloomberg) -- VTEX, the e-commerce software platform that started in Brazil, and some of its investors raised $361 million in a U.S. initial public offering priced above a marketed range.

The company and some shareholders sold 19 million shares Tuesday for $19 each after marketing them for $15 to $17, according to a statement. The IPO gives the company, whose backers include a SoftBank Group Corp. fund, a market value of about $3.6 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings.

An entity affiliated with Tiger Global Management had indicated an interest in purchasing up to $50 million in shares at the offering price, according to VTEX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The listing is one of 27 seeking to raise more than $6.6 billion in one of the busiest weeks of the year on U.S. exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The VTEX offering was led by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VTEX.

VTEX was founded in 2000 and serves online stores in more than 32 countries for firms including Sony Group Corp., Whirlpool Corp. and Coca-Cola Co., according to its website. It was valued at $1.7 billion in a private fundraising last September. That round included investors such as Tiger Global Management and SoftBank’s Latin America fund.

The Japanese conglomerate bought an undisclosed stake in the company in 2019, when it launched a $5 billion fund to invest in Latin American startups. SoftBank has also purchased stakes in Brazil digital lender Banco Inter SA and delivery-services firm Rappi SAS in Colombia.

(Updates with context after fifth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.