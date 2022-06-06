(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s plan to revive solar-power projects stalled by a US Commerce Department investigation is getting pushback by the small California panel maker that called for the probe.

“President Biden is significantly interfering in Commerce’s quasi-judicial process,” Auxin Solar Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mamun Rashid said Monday in a statement. “By taking this unprecedented -- and potentially illegal -- action, he has opened the door wide for Chinese-funded special interests to defeat the fair application of US trade law.”

Biden is set to announce a two-year halt in new solar tariffs, which would allow domestic project developers to continue using foreign-made equipment while US manufacturing ramps up, according to a White House fact sheet and senior administration official.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.