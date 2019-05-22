(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s annual inflation slowed for the first time in three months, with the rate falling below the midpoint of the central bank’s target range, after moderation in food-price growth tempered an increase in the cost of gasoline.

Annual consumer-price growth decelerated to 4.4% from a year earlier compared with 4.5% in March, the Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a statement on its website. The median estimate of 22 economists in a Bloomberg survey was 4.5%.

Key Insights

Underlying inflation pressures are receding with annual core inflation, which excludes the cost of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and electricity, slowing to 4.1%, the weakest pace of increases since March 2018.

While inflation has remained within the central bank’s target band of 3% to 6% for more than two years, all 25 economists in a separate Bloomberg survey see the Monetary Policy Committee leaving the key interest rate unchanged at 6.75% Thursday.

The MPC seeks to anchor inflation expectations at 4.5%. It sees price growth averaging at 4.8% in 2019 and its quarterly projection model prices in one rate increase of 25 basis points by year-end.

Main driver of inflation in April was an increase in the price of gasoline, while the advance in the cost of food remained subdued at 2.3%.

