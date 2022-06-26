(Bloomberg) --

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will continue power cuts until at least June 29 as worker protests that have delayed maintenance and repairs persist.

In a statement, Eskom said that it’s extending the power cuts due to “unlawful and unprotected” labor action at a number of power stations. The protests have been going on since June 23.

The state-owned power utility warned the current stage of load-shedding may be changed at short notice depending on the state of the plant and availability of labor.

