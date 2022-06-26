1h ago
South Africa’s Eskom Extends Power Cuts Amid Worker Protests
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will continue power cuts until at least June 29 as worker protests that have delayed maintenance and repairs persist.
In a statement, Eskom said that it’s extending the power cuts due to “unlawful and unprotected” labor action at a number of power stations. The protests have been going on since June 23.
The state-owned power utility warned the current stage of load-shedding may be changed at short notice depending on the state of the plant and availability of labor.
