(Bloomberg) -- Some unlikely corporate donors have stumped up to help fund South Africa’s cash-strapped political parties, disclosures released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa show.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. gave 1.1 million rand ($72,000) to the Economic Freedom Fighters, which advocates the nationalization of all mines and land. The nation’s top producer of the metal by volume also gave 5.8 million rand to the ruling African National Congress, 2.1 million rand to the main opposition Democratic Alliance and a total of 586,013 rand to two smaller parties in the final quarter of last year.

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., which is chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s billionaire brother-in-law Patrice Motsepe, gave a total of 3.6 million rand to three of the biggest opposition parties, including 1.1 million rand to the EFF. The company made no further donations to the ANC after giving it 5.9 million rand in the prior quarter.

The ruling party, which has been battling to pay its staff, secured most donations over the period -- 22.8 million rand. That included 15 million rand from the Batho Batho Trust, which owns a controlling state in investment company Thebe Investment Corp., and 1 million rand from Naspers Ltd., Africa’s largest media company.

The DA garnered a total of 12.5 million rand and the EFF 3.1 million rand, while ActionSA, a party founded last year by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, got 5.1 million rand.

