(Bloomberg) -- Former South African President Jacob Zuma applied for compassionate leave from prison to attend a family funeral.

Zuma submitted the application on Tuesday and the Department of Correctional Services is considering it, spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said by phone Wednesday. He didn’t say when a decision would be made.

Zuma, 79, was jailed for 15 months on July 7 after being convicted of contempt of court. His imprisonment triggered protests that morphed into violent protests in which at least 215 people died.

Zuma’s younger brother Michael died a few days after the former president’s arrest, reportedly followwing a long illness.

