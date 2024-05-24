May 24, 2024
South African Trade Minister Will Quit Cabinet After Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South African Trade, Industry & Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel will quit the cabinet after next week’s election.
Patel, 62, joins Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in announcing that he won’t be available to serve in the next national executive after the May 29 vote. The minister plans to spend more time with his family, he said in an interview with Johannesburg-based newspaper Business Day.
“This will be the last term in cabinet,” Patel said. “Having served 15 years, I think one must now step back.”
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
