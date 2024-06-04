(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX received the go-ahead from US air safety regulators to launch its massive Starship rocket on a fourth major test flight, as the Elon Musk-led company works to make the vehicle operational and ready for regular trips to space.

The Federal Aviation Administration granted SpaceX a launch license to move forward with the next test flight, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. SpaceX now plans to launch Starship as early as June 6 from the company’s Starbase launch facility on the southern tip of Texas.

“SpaceX met all safety and other licensing requirements for this test flight,” the FAA’s statement said.

Starship is key to launching SpaceX’s future satellites and ferrying humans to the moon and, eventually, to Mars.

SpaceX has been working toward this next flight after Starship launched on its third major test flight on March 14. During that test, Starship reached space and achieved near orbital speeds, traveling much farther than previous launch attempts. But during the return to Earth, the vehicle lost contact and disintegrated as it plunged through the atmosphere.

For this upcoming test flight, SpaceX is hoping to perform a controlled dive of Starship through Earth’s atmosphere when the vehicle returns from space.

The FAA noted that it approved three different abnormal outcomes of the dive that could happen and not require a formal mishap investigation. However, if an unapproved problem occurs, an investigation may be warranted, the FAA said.

