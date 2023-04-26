SpaceX and Rogers Communications Inc. struck a deal for satellite phone service in Canada — a bid to bring emergency service to remote areas of the vast country that can’t be reached through conventional wireless networks.

The companies will use SpaceX’s Starlink low-earth orbit satellites and begin with text service before adding voice and data coverage later, Rogers said in a statement. It didn’t give a launch date for the new service.

“In the future, these investments will deliver wireless connectivity, including access to 911, to even the most remote areas,” Rogers Chief Executive Officer Tony Staffieri said in a statement. Staffieri was due to speak about the arrangement during his speech at the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday.

It’s one of two deals Rogers announced for satellite-to-phone connections. The Canadian wireless company said it’s also testing the service with Lynk Global Inc., and plans to begin that sometime next year.