(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek said he made a bid for Arsenal Football Club and was rebuffed.

In a tweet, Ek said there had been inaccurate reports saying he didn’t make an offer for the team.

“It’s important to correct the record - this week, an offer was made to both Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporters,” Ek said.

“They replied that they don’t need the money,” he said. The Spotify CEO said he respects the decision, and remains “interested and available should that situation ever change.”

