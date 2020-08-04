(Bloomberg) -- Square Inc.’s sales rose 64% in the second quarter from a year ago, as a pickup in online business activity helped offset pain from the coronavirus shutdown, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The payments company’s net revenue in the period ending June 30 was $1.92 billion, compared with $1.17 billion during the same time last year, said the person, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

It lost 3 cents per share in the quarter, this person said.

Square shares jumped about 4% in extended trading.

